Carlsberg Q1 sales above expectations
The world's third-biggest brewer said sales between January and March stood at 13.0 billion Danish crowns ($2.11 billion), compared with 12.8 billion estimated by analysts in a poll gathered by the company. Carlsberg said it now expects operating profit to grow between 5% and 10% this year, compared with its previous guidance of 3% to 10% growth.Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 11:40 IST
