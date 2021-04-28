Left Menu

Bajaj Finance shares jump over 7 pc post Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 12:15 IST
Shares of Bajaj Finance gained over 7 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 42 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal ended March 2021.

It jumped 7 per cent to Rs 5,215.20 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 7.19 per cent to Rs 5,215.

Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) on Tuesday reported a 42 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,347 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal ended March 2021.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 948 crore in the January-March period of the preceding fiscal year 2019-20.

The consolidated figures of BFL include results of wholly-owned subsidiaries Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd (BFinsec).

Net interest income during the quarter also dipped 1 per cent to Rs 4,659 crore, from Rs 4,684 crore in Q4 FY20, it said.

Total income fell by 5 per cent to Rs 6,855 crore, from Rs 7,231 crore earlier.

For the full year 2020-21, net profit dropped 16 per cent to Rs 4,420 crore, as against Rs 5,264 crore in 2019-20.

Total income during the year, however, rose 1 per cent to Rs 26,683 crore as against Rs 26,385 crore.

