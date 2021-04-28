ZinQ Technologies aims to clock Rs 40 cr revenue this fiscal

Accessories startup ZinQ Technologies on Wednesday said it aims to more than double its revenue to Rs 40 crore in the current fiscal driven by increasing demand for gadgets.

The company said it clocked Rs 15 crore revenue in FY 2020-2021.

''Banking on the rising IT gadgets demand in the market as work from home and virtual learning continue in 2021, the company aims to clock Rs 40 crore in revenue this fiscal,'' ZinQ Technologies said in a statement adding that it has added more than 5 lakh customers in the last one year.

The company said it plans to expand overseas with entry in Dubai and Saudi Arabia with its product range in audio, IT, gaming and mobile accessories.

Arnav Mutneja, Director, ZinQ Technologies said FY22 looks promising with our overseas expansion plans in Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

''We are also planning to launch targeted products for our new overseas market soon. Despite losing momentum for three months because of nationwide lockdown, we managed to recover and provide end goods in time,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)