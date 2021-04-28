EU chief calls for 'faithful implementation' of Brexit trade deal

EU chief calls for 'faithful implementation' of Brexit trade dealReuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 12:52 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the European Parliament's approval of a trade accord with Britain on Wednesday and said its implementation was crucial.
"The TCA (Trade and Cooperation Agreement) marks the foundation of a strong and close partnership with the UK," von der Leyen said on Twitter. "Faithful implementation is essential," she said.
