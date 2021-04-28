Left Menu

Special trains cancelled on Konkan route

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-04-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 13:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Several special trains on the Konkan railway route have been temporarily cancelled due to reduced passenger traffic in the backdrop of the spread of Covid-19.

The trains cancelled are Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani superfast bi-weekly special from April 30, Madgaon- Nizamuddin Rajdhani bi-weekly special from May 2, Karmali- Mumbai CSMT Tejas superfast special from April 28 and Mumbai-CSMT-Karmali Tejas superfast special from April 29, a railway release here said.

Mangaluru central-Lokmanya Tilak daily superfast special from April 29, Lokmanya Tilak-Mangaluru central daily superfast special from April 30, Madgaon-Mangaluru central reserved express special and Mangaluru central-Madgaon reserved express special from April 29 also stand cancelled till further notice, it said.

