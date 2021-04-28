Left Menu

RBI Committee on ARCs invites views, suggestions from stakeholders by May 31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 13:42 IST
RBI Committee on ARCs invites views, suggestions from stakeholders by May 31

The RBI Committee on Asset Reconstruction Companies, which will review the existing legal and regulatory framework applicable to ARCs, on Wednesday invited views and suggestions from stakeholders.

The suggestions could be given to the committee till May 31, 2021.

On April 19, RBI had set up a committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the working of asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) in the financial sector ecosystem and recommend suitable measures for enabling them to meet the growing requirements.

The central bank had constituted the Committee under the chairmanship of Sudarshan Sen, former Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India.

As per the terms of reference of the committee, the panel will review the existing legal and regulatory framework applicable to ARCs and recommend measures to improve efficacy of ARCs.

It will also review the role of ARCs in resolution of stressed assets including under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and give suggestions for improving liquidity in and trading of security receipts.

Besides, it has also been asked to review business models of the ARCs.

The panel is scheduled to submit its report within three months from the date of its first meeting.

After enactment of Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act in 2002, regulatory guidelines for ARCs were issued in 2003, to enable development of this sector and to facilitate smooth functioning of ARCs.

Since then, while ARCs have grown in number and size, their potential for resolving stressed assets is yet to be realised fully.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Ascensia Rolls Out The On@Pro Online Educational Platform for Healthcare Professionals in Collaboration With the Tumaini Institute

BASEL, Switzerland, April 28, 2021 PRNewswire -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a leading global diabetes care company, has announced today that it has rolled out an online educational platform for continuous personal learning aimed at healthcare ...

Poles may not have to wear masks outside from mid-May, says minister

People in Poland should not have to wear masks outdoors from May 15 if they keep a safe distance from others, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday, as the government announced a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.Niedzielski a...

Distrustful EU lawmakers back trade deal with Britain

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly backed the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, clearing the last hurdle towards its ratification, while expressing clear mistrust of the British government. EU lawmakers ...

Olympics-S.Korean athletes to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine this week - Yonhap

South Korean athletes travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics Games later this year will receive COVID-19 vaccines starting this week, Yonhap news agency reported. Around 100 athletes and coaches will get their first shots on Thursday, while a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021