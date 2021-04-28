Left Menu

Restructuring Deutsche Bank shows best quarter in 7 years

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 28-04-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 13:48 IST
Restructuring Deutsche Bank shows best quarter in 7 years

Deutsche Bank saw its strongest quarterly profits in seven years as the bank's long-running restructuring showed in lower costs and as it suffered fewer loan losses due to an improving economic outlook as growth slowly rebounds from the pandemic.

Profit attributable to shareholders was 908 million euros (USD 1.1 billion) in the first three months of the year compared with a loss of 43 million euros in the year-earlier period. Top-line revenues rose 14 per cent to 7.23 billion euros.

Among the factors contributing to the improved result was releasing money that had been set aside to cover loans that aren't expected to be repaid.

Provisions for credit losses fell 86 per cent to only 69 million euros in the first quarter, down from 506 million euros in the year-ago period reflecting what the bank said was “an improved macroeconomic outlook.” The bank said Wednesday it had reduced its cost base for 13 straight quarters and cut its internal workforce to 84,400, down by 2,300 from a year ago.

The bank said pre-tax profit of 1.6 billion euros was the best quarterly group profit since the first quarter of 2014.

“Our first quarter is further evidence that Deutsche Bank is on the right path in all four core businesses, and is building sustainable profitability,” CEO Christian Sewing said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Ascensia Rolls Out The On@Pro Online Educational Platform for Healthcare Professionals in Collaboration With the Tumaini Institute

BASEL, Switzerland, April 28, 2021 PRNewswire -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a leading global diabetes care company, has announced today that it has rolled out an online educational platform for continuous personal learning aimed at healthcare ...

Poles may not have to wear masks outside from mid-May, says minister

People in Poland should not have to wear masks outdoors from May 15 if they keep a safe distance from others, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday, as the government announced a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.Niedzielski a...

Distrustful EU lawmakers back trade deal with Britain

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly backed the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, clearing the last hurdle towards its ratification, while expressing clear mistrust of the British government. EU lawmakers ...

Olympics-S.Korean athletes to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine this week - Yonhap

South Korean athletes travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics Games later this year will receive COVID-19 vaccines starting this week, Yonhap news agency reported. Around 100 athletes and coaches will get their first shots on Thursday, while a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021