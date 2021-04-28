Left Menu

Welspun Group announces initiative to provide equal opportunity for its female staff

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 14:04 IST
Diversified Welspun Group on Wednesday announced an initiative to provide equal opportunity for its female employees with an aim to raise the next generation of women leaders.

Under its 'Women of Welspun' initiative, the group will empower women workforce by providing an environment of growth and opportunities, institutionalising progressive policies that actively help women to reach the desired position, Welspun said in a statement.

Through the programme, Welspun aims to support 'a network of women, for women and by women' while also undertaking an upskilling program for women employees in Assistant Manager to Senior General Manager grade.

Besides, through an associate engagement initiative, a growth-centric engagement drive for women employees at Welspun plants will also be followed. Moreover, it has also initiated a program to recruit women talent from top B-schools and groom them for middle management leadership roles, the Group said.

''Through this initiative, we aim to create a progressive culture for our women associates by reducing gender gaps and moving beyond the representation of women in the board to their involvement in decision-making at the top leadership level,'' Welspun India Ltd CEO & Joint Managing Director Dipali Goenka said.

She said because of the group's ''unwavering commitment'' to equity-centric ideals that it has emerged stronger as a business conglomerate and the launch of the latest initiative is aligned with this core business ethos.

Citing her own example, Goenka said, ''my own journey in the industry has helped me understand how important it is for women to consider their emotional, physical and holistic wellbeing when juggling so many roles.

''We have partnered with influential women leaders who are experts in their field and have come together with the aim of supporting other women to grow and excel.'' She said the initiative by Welspun ''is going to be a game changer in breaking the glass ceiling and leading tomorrow together''.

