Left Menu

Gold plunges by Rs 505, silver declines by Rs 828

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:17 IST
Gold plunges by Rs 505, silver declines by Rs 828

Gold prices plunged by Rs 505 to Rs 46,518 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday following a fall in the global metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,023 per 10 gram.

In-tandem with weak gold prices, silver also declined by Rs 828 to Rs 67,312 per kg from Rs 68,140 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,769 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.02 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded lower with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,769 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold prices traded under pressure on dollar recovery ahead of US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, ''After trading steady for the first two sessions in this week, gold prices eased a bit as US yields rose in yesterday's session. Market participants awaited the US Fed's statement due later in the day, for cues on the central bank's monetary policy.'' PTI SUM MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond Apr 30: Tope

The lockdown in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days beyond April 30, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.He said all members of the cabinet, who participated in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav T...

UK's Johnson faces formal probe over funding of apartment renovation

Britains electoral commission opened a formal investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed. Eight da...

You are changing protocol on Remdesivir use to reduce shortage of the drug, HC tells Centre.

You are changing protocol on Remdesivir use to reduce shortage of the drug, HC tells Centre....

UK election body opens formal probe of PM Johnson's apartment

Britains electoral commission said on Wednesday it was satisfied that there were grounds to suspect that an offense might have occurred over Prime Minister Boris Johnsons refurbishment of his apartment in Downing Street.Johnson has faced re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021