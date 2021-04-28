Left Menu

India's Maharashtra state may extend lockdown until mid-May- minister

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's western state of Maharashtra, home to the financial capital Mumbai, may extend its lockdown by a fortnight until mid-May to try to halt a rise in coronavirus cases, the state's health minister said on Wednesday.

The state will not go through with a plan to open vaccinations to everyone aged over 18 from May 1 due to a shortage of doses, Rajesh Tope told reporters.

