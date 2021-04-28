Left Menu

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla to get 'Y' category security

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 19:55 IST
SII CEO Adar Poonawalla to get 'Y' category security

Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla will get 'Y' category security across India by the CRPF, the Union government officials said on Wednesday.

The Union government's decision came after Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Prakash Kumar Singh had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 16 requesting security for Poonawalla.

Covishield, one of the two COVID-19 vaccines used in India's COVID-19 vaccination programme, is being manufactured by SII. In this letter, Singh had stated that Poonawalla has been getting threats from various groups regarding the COVID-19 vaccine supplies.

In this letter, Singh also said, ''we are working shoulder to shoulder to fight against COVID-19 pandemic with the Government of India under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji.'' PTI PLB/NES PYK PYK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Industries to set up 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Reliance Industries Ltd RIL will set up a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital with oxygen facility at Jamnagar in Gujarats Saurashtra region where it operates the worlds largest crude oil refinery, with the 400-bed facility getting operational in t...

U.S. Supreme Court justices debate cheerleader's free speech case

U.S. Supreme Court justices heard arguments on Wednesday on whether public schools can punish students for what they say off campus in a case involving a former Pennsylvania cheerleaders foul-mouthed social media post that could impact the ...

Germany's Merkel calls for human rights dialogue with China to resume

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Wednesday for dialogue with Beijing on human rights to resume as soon as possible, in her last government consultations with China as leader of Europes biggest economy.Merkel said the regular consul...

Teenager charged after armed incident at UK college

A teenager has been charged after students and staff at a college in southern England were forced to evacuate earlier this week following reports of gunshot fire on campus.Sandijs Dreimanis, 18, appeared in court Wednesday charged with poss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021