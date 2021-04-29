Left Menu

U.S. FAA requiring 737 MAX electrical bonding fixes

The FAA said last week the issue impacted about 106 airplanes worldwide, including 71 in the United States. Boeing on April 7 recommended operators halt flights as it worked on a fix for the electrical power system issue.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 00:10 IST
U.S. FAA requiring 737 MAX electrical bonding fixes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued a new airworthiness directive requiring some Boeing 737 MAX planes to get fixes to address insufficient electrical bonding before resuming flights. The FAA said last week the issue impacted about 106 airplanes worldwide, including 71 in the United States.

Boeing on April 7 recommended operators halt flights as it worked on a fix for the electrical power system issue. Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said Wednesday in an email to employees the company is "finalizing the plans and documentation with the FAA to outline the process required for operators to return their airplanes to service."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Five of same family killed in case of honour killing in Pak: Police

At least five people, including three women, were killed in an alleged incident of honour killing in northwest Pakistan, police said on Wednesday.The incident happened in Nowshera area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the accused, who we...

Nigerian women take action as rape, assault cases surge during pandemic

When Kehinde Osakedes university closed due to COVID-19 last year, the visual arts student returned home to Lagos. A visit to a family friend nearby turned into a horrific ordeal. The friend began touching her, she said, and became violent ...

Mexico president blasts telecoms firms over roadblocks to registry

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the countrys telecoms companies on Wednesday for impeding an initiative to create a national biometric cellphone user registry that is opposed both by industry and rights groups. Back...

First climate studies school to be launched at S African university

South Africa-based Stellenbosch University SU has announced the establishment of the countrys first School for Climate Studies that would be be officially launched in June 2021.It will be the first school of its kind that has the full statu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021