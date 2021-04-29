Left Menu

World Bank welcomes US, French COVID-19 assistance to India

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 04:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 04:51 IST
World Bank welcomes US, French COVID-19 assistance to India

The World Bank has welcomed the recent announcements by the United States and France to help India address its COVID-19 crisis.

''Very glad to see recent announcements by the US and France to help India address COVID19,'' World Bank President David Malpass said in a tweet on Wednesday.

In a speech on April 15, Malpass had underlined the need for countries with the prospect of excess vaccine supplies to release them as soon as possible.

''Next, more doses and transparency on delivery schedules are key,'' he said.

The World Bank is financing a fast-track approval process to provide deployment and vaccine payments if supplies become available.

''We urge COVAX donors to encash their commitments and help meet delivery needs,'' Malpass said.

So far, the World Bank Group has responded to the crisis by closely supporting Indian strategy of tackling the pandemic in three phases, he said.

In the first phase, the bank partnered with the government to support India’s immediate health needs. The second phase saw a program to help the poor and vulnerable communities deeply affected by the pandemic.

And the third phase was about economic stabilisation and it included a bank-supported project for medium small and micro enterprises (MSMEs), Malpass added.

By the end of June 2020, the World Bank had approved USD2.75 billion in emergency lending to support India’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The World Bank will provide USD250m in financing to help India build a social protection system that can respond to disasters and expand the ability of its safety nets to cater to diverse needs across states and vulnerable groups.

It is also preparing a project that will help raise and accelerate MSME productivity by strengthening institutions and markets.

Job creation is also a special focus under its infrastructure projects, the bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to send more than $100 mln in COVID supplies to India

The United States is sending supplies worth more than 100 million to India to help it fight a surge of COVID-19 cases, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.The supplies, which will begin arriving on Thursday and continue into ne...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Indians rush for vaccines as COVID-19 death toll passes 200,000Indians struggled to register online for a mass vaccination drive set to begin at the weekend as the countrys toll from the c...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.As summer travel approaches, Americans can expect to pay more at the pumpAmericans planning summer travel can expect to pay more at the pump, with gasoline prices potentially reachin...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Crimson Tide, QBs headline 2021 NFL DraftPerhaps only a transcendent quarterback class could shift the spotlight away from Alabama football when the 2021 NFL Draft opens Thursday night in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021