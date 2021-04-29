Left Menu

Bhumi Pednekar collaborates with Ketto.org to aid financial assistance to COVID-19 patients

Actor Bhumi Pednekar along with sister Samiksha collaborated with Ketto.org, South East Asia's leading crowdfunding platform for the 'COVID Warrior x Ketto' initiative to enable financial assistance to COVID-19 patients.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:13 IST
Bhumi Pednekar collaborates with Ketto.org to aid financial assistance to COVID-19 patients
COVID Warrior x Ketto. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Actor Bhumi Pednekar along with sister Samiksha collaborated with Ketto.org, South East Asia's leading crowdfunding platform for the 'COVID Warrior x Ketto' initiative to enable financial assistance to COVID-19 patients. The 'COVID Warrior x Ketto' initiative will allow caregivers of COVID-19 patients to start a medical fundraiser on Ketto.org by filling a simple online form.

Commenting on the initiative, Bhumi Pednekar said, "Our country is crippling with the second wave of COVID 19. The caregivers of COVID patients continue to run from pillar to post either for hospital beds, oxygen, or lifesaving expensive COVID drugs. We understand the pain, emotions, and mental trauma that a family is bearing to save their loved ones from the virus. Hence, Samiksha and I decided to collaborate with Ketto to offer financial assistance for COVID 19 medical treatment." "Patients who require to undergo expensive medical treatment, transplant or critical lung surgeries can fill an online form and the Ketto team will reach out to the patients for the next steps," adds Samiksha Pednekar, model and celebrity influencer.

The actor took to her social media channels to make an official announcement of the initiative. COVID Warrior x Ketto initiative is launched with an endeavour towards bridging the affordability gap and making quality healthcare accessible to all.

Users on Ketto usually raise funds for: Health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, events, religion, animal welfare, film/ documentary making, women empowerment, and many more.

Ketto's primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact targeting the social sector of the country. We are working with grass-root level nonprofits on technology enablement (including capacity building) to achieve our goals. Currently, Ketto campaigns are raising over Rs. 300 crores per year for various causes. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One killed, 100 thatched houses destroyed in a fire at Dimapur

One person was charred to death and more than 100 thatched houses were destroyed in a devastating fire that broke out at Burma camp in Nagalands Dimapur district, a fire department official said on Thursday.The fire broke out on Wednesday m...

Cricket-Zampa, Richardson reach Australia after leaving IPL amid COVID crisis

Royal Challengers Bangalore duo Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson arrived home in Australia on Thursday, cutting short their Indian Premier League IPL stints amid growing concerns over Indias COVID-19 crisis.The pair, plus compatriot Andrew Ty...

Millions of Dutch tulips bloom again, in a spectacle few will see

With dazzling displays of color including tulips in purple, yellow, and crimson, the Keukenhof flower garden outside The Hague usually rivals Amsterdams top museums as one of the Netherlands biggest tourist attractions. This year, for the s...

Italy prolongs curbs on European travellers, imposes entry ban on Sri Lanka

Italy on Thursday extended for 15 days COVID-19 restrictions already in place on travellers from other European countries, the health ministry said, adding that it had also imposed a ban on people coming from Sri Lanka.People entering Italy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021