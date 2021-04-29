Left Menu

Suspected frauds originating from India jumped by a fourth in pandemic year: Transunion

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:04 IST
Suspected frauds originating from India jumped by a fourth in pandemic year: Transunion

There has been an over 28 per cent increase in suspected fraudulent digital transaction attempts against businesses originating from India in the pandemic year, data from global information company Transunion said on Thursday.

The highest number of suspect cases were being reported from Mumbai, followed by Delhi and Chennai, according to the data.

The pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns had resulted in an over seven per cent contraction in the GDP growth, apart from problems on the employment front such as job losses and salary cuts.

''Fraudsters are always looking to take advantage of significant world events. The COVID-19 pandemic and its corresponding rapid digital acceleration brought about by stay at home orders is a global event unrivaled in the online age,'' Shaleen Srivastava, executive vice-president and head (fraud solutions) at Transunion India, said.

A company statement said the rate of digital fraud attempts originating from India against businesses increased 28.32 per cent in the year to March 10, 2021, which marked one year of WHO declaring the COVID-19 pandemic, as against the year-ago period.

The company came to the conclusions about fraud against businesses based on intelligence from billions of transactions and more than 40,000 global websites and apps, according to an official statement.

It has become clear that the war against coronavirus has also brought about a war against digital fraud, Srivastava said.

From an industry perspective, the suspected fraud change coming from India was the highest in the logistics sector with a 224 per cent increase in attempts, and was followed by telecom (200 per cent increase) and financial services (89.49 per cent).

Notably, insurance, gaming, retail and travel and leisure reported a decrease in such attempts.

''With more people shopping online during the pandemic, goods are having to be shipped and fraudsters know this.

''So, they are targeting either redirecting genuine orders or alternatively placing fraudulent orders with compromised consumer accounts to genuine customer addresses, and then redirecting them once shipped,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One killed, 100 thatched houses destroyed in a fire at Dimapur

One person was charred to death and more than 100 thatched houses were destroyed in a devastating fire that broke out at Burma camp in Nagalands Dimapur district, a fire department official said on Thursday.The fire broke out on Wednesday m...

COVID school closures leads to rise in child marriages in Nilgiris dist

Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu is witnessing an increasing trend of child marriage because of closure of schools triggered by COVID-19 and the administration has so far prevented five such marriages, Collector Innocent Divya said on Thursd...

Eminent poet Kunwar Bechain dies of COVID-19

Iconic Hindi poet Dr Kunwar Bechain, who was battling COVID-19, passed away at a hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Thursday, officials said.He was 78.Bechain and his wife Santosh, both of whom lived in Ghaziabad, had tested positive for c...

Cricket-Zampa, Richardson reach Australia after leaving IPL amid COVID crisis

Royal Challengers Bangalore duo Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson arrived home in Australia on Thursday, cutting short their Indian Premier League IPL stints amid growing concerns over Indias COVID-19 crisis.The pair, plus compatriot Andrew Ty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021