Vikram Solar appoints Milind Kulkarni as CTO

Vikram Solar on Thursday said it has appointed Milind Kulkarni as its Chief Technical officer (CTO). Kulkarni's role will be critical in product and technology development and manufacturing as well as design and process development, while supporting the company's expansion and achieving technological breakthroughs, it said in a statement. With a PhD in chemical engineering and a master's degree in business administration from Washington University in St. Louis, he has a diverse experience spanning 24 years in the fields of technology development and deployment, product development, application engineering and pre-sales. He has rich experience in the renewables sector and is also experienced in various leadership roles across semiconductor technology and solar energy, it added. Prior to joining Vikram Solar, Kulkarni has served in various leadership roles with entities including Suzlon Limited, Svagos Technik Inc, GCL Solar Materials, SunEdison and MEMC Electronic Materials. Gyanesh Chaudhary, managing director, Vikram Solar Limited, said ,''We are living in an environment and chasing energy goals where constant technological innovation is key for the advancement of the solar energy industry.'' ''Dr. Kulkarni’s technological prowess and experience will give a massive boost to the company as we venture into solar-cell manufacturing, backward integration and continue to be among the first to revolutionise solar energy for the nation,'' he added. Kulkarni said, ''I am pleased to be a part of team Vikram Solar that continues to scale its efforts and commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat tirelessly. I look forward to working with such a committed and dynamic team.'' Vikram Solar Limited is a leading solar energy solutions provider, specialising in efficient PV module manufacturing and comprehensive EPC solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)