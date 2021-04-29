Left Menu

Pharma exports body seeks Indian Ambassador in China s intervention on Sichuan Airline issue

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:46 IST
Pharma exports body seeks Indian Ambassador in China s intervention on Sichuan Airline issue

Hyderabad, April 29 (PTI): Pharmexcil, a pharmaceuticals exports body under the Ministry of Commerce, on Thursday sought the intervention of Indian Ambassador in China Vikram Misri, into the cargo supply disruption caused by the suspension of the eastern countrys state-run Sichuan Airlines.

Director General of Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), Udaya Bhaskar, in a letter written to Misri stated that the cargo flights' suspension is likely to disrupt frantic efforts by Indian pharma industry to import medical supplies including oxygen concentrators.

Sichuan Airlines recently suspended all its cargo flights to India for 15 days, causing major disruption to private traders' efforts to procure the much-needed oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from China despite Beijing offering ''support and assistance'' to deal with the latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

''We therefore, would like to request His Excellency to intervene and to take necessary measures to restore the supply chain of medical needs of our country including KSMs (key starting materials)/APIs etc either by restoring the cargo services of Sichuan Airlines or by way of arranging Indian air cargo to lift the medical supplies at the interest of the people during these difficult times,'' Udaya Bhaskar requested the Indian envoy.

He said India sources almost 60 to 70 per cent of its requirements of drug intermediates, KSMs and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) from China and most importantly 45 to 50 per cent of all APIs imported figure in the National List of Essential Medicines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCW launches WhatsApp helpline number for pregnant women

By Joymala Bagchi In wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases and the grappling health system amid the challenging time, the National Commission for Women NCW on Thursday launched a WhatsApp helpline number for pregnant women to help in getting ...

IPL 2021: De Kock, Krunal star as MI register 7-wicket win over RR

Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya starred with the bat as Mumbai Indians registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League IPL encounter here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. De Kock an...

Hooda expresses concern over rising COVID cases in Haryana, asks govt to step up efforts

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday expressed concern over the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and asked the government to step up efforts to tackle the situation.There has been a surge in cases. The g...

Madras HC suspends jail term of Ex-AIADMK MLA in assets case

The Madras High Court on Thursday suspended the operation of an order of a lower court in Villupuram, which awarded a four year rigorous imprisonment RI to former AIADMK legislator R P Paramasivam in an assets case.Justice M Nirmal Kumar, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021