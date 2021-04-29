Nagaland govt announces summer vacation in schools & colleges

The Nagaland government Thursday declared summer vacation in all schools and colleges with immediate effect and closure of all cinema halls and museums in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The control the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Secretary J Alam issued fresh guidelines which will be in force from Friday till May 13.

The guidelines said summer vacation in all schools and colleges would start with immediate effect.

It said all coaching/vocational institutions and student hostels have been closed but online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted.

All cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, entertainment parks, auditoriums, theatres, assembly halls, sports complexes and stadiums, and similar places shall be closed, it said.

All public places in the state like parks, museums, libraries, recreation centres, etc. are also closed.

Putting restrictions on public gatherings, the guidelines, however, stated social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations will be permitted outside the containment zones, but with 30 per cent capacity of the venue or only 100 persons, whichever is lower, subject to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The State Cabinet on Tuesday had decided to impose partial lockdown with stricter guidelines.

Religious places and place of worship have also been asked to strictly follow the same norms as for public gatherings.

The respective District Task Force (DTF) have been permitted to take suitable decisions as per the local situations to further reduce the maximum allowable capacities given above.

The guidelines has also re-notified the entry and exit points on inter-state borders stating that any inbound traveller/returnee will be permitted to enter the state through Dimapur by train, air or by road through the New Field Check Gate and the Dillai Gate in Dimapur district, Khuzama in Kohima district, Tsutapela and Watiyongpang in Mokokchung district, Naginimora and Tizit in Mon district, Bhandari in Wokha district and Lanye and Akash Bridge in Phek district.

Entry into the state through any other route, or by any other mode of travel will not be allowed, except under special circumstances with the approval of the Home Department, it said.

It also said that every inbound traveller/returnee on arrival will be required to produce a negative RT-PCR, TrueNat or CBNAAT test report for COVID-19 with the test done not earlier than 72 hours prior to entry into the state and such persons will be further required to remain in self-isolation or quarantine for seven days.

In other cases, the person concerned after entry will be required to self isolate or quarantine for 10 days. In addition, the person concerned will have to comply with the revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for returnees and travellers entering Nagaland.

Further each inbound traveller/returnee will be required to fill up the 'Self Declaration Form' available on https://covidl9.nagaland.gov.in while necessary assistance will be made available at the entry points for those requiring help.

In case of a resident of any North East state other than Nagaland, who is arriving in Nagaland by road, air or train, and is a transit passenger, he/she shall fill in a self declaration form available on the portal covidl9.nagaland.gov.in as a transit passenger, and shall proceed to his/her destination state directly from the point of entry strictly following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and without halting in Nagaland.

The movement of goods vehicles entering or transiting through the state shall be allowed through the above mentioned points of entry, after proper medical screening of the drivers and attendants of those vehicles. All other roads/routes will remain closed, it said.

The international border of the state with Myanmar shall continue to remain sealed as before, the Chief Secretary said.

Movement of people within the state will be permitted subject to adherence to COVID-19 behaviour at all times while moving from one place to another, he said.

The intra and inter district movement of private and passenger vehicles of every category is permitted across the state subject to the occupancy in every kind of vehicle being limited to 50 per cent of the total occupancy.

Shopping Malls have been permitted to open outside the containment zones subject to strict adherence to the provisions of the SOP for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Shops and hawker stalls of all categories located in marketing complexes and crowded areas are allowed to open and operate with the condition of only a certain percentage of the shops limited to 30 per cent as decided by the respective DTF.

The fresh guidelines state that a fine of Rs 200 would be imposed on the persons not wearing mask in public places, work places, and during transport.

Restaurants, hotels and lodges as well as barber shops and salons will continue to open outside the containment zones subject to adherence to conditions/provisions of the SOP for preventing the spread of COVID-19, it said.

All private offices and establishments have been asked to function subject to 50 per cent attendance on any day and strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

On the functioning of government offices, the Chief Secretary said that the Civil Secretariat and Directorates in Kohima and Dimapur and all the Government offices in the Districts shall continue to function with attendance of officers of Deputy Secretary and above in the Secretariat, and Deputy Director and above in the Directorate and the Head of Office and immediate junior in the District offices being mandatory.

For other categories of officers and staff, a roster system shall be worked out by the AHOD/HOD/Head of Office concerned whereby 50 per cent staff attends office every alternate week, it said.

