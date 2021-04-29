Left Menu

Vahdam India launches COVID emergency relief fund; donates USD 50,000

It posted a turnover of Rs 159 crore in the last fiscal compared to Rs 75 crore in the previous year.The two partners have launched a global COVID EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND on the crowdfunding platform, Ketto.To kickstart this fundraiser, Vahdam India has donated USD 50,000 to help start the process of aid.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:59 IST
Vahdam India on Thursday said it has partnered with the non-profit organisation Doctors For You to crowdfund an emergency fund for carrying out relief work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vahdam India sells premium tea in domestic and overseas markets through digital platforms. It posted a turnover of Rs 159 crore in the last fiscal compared to Rs 75 crore in the previous year.

The two partners have launched a global COVID EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND on the crowdfunding platform, Ketto.

''To kickstart this fundraiser, Vahdam India has donated USD 50,000 to help start the process of aid. All proceeds will be donated directly to the foundation,'' the company said in a statement.

The fund will be used to set up more temporary COVID treatment facilities, secure a supply of oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators, and facilitate rapid vaccination programs. It will also help provide prescribed medication.

Doctors For You have been incredible agents of effective COVID Aid in the nation and have been working on COVID19 since March 2020 in more than 18 states across India.

Vahdam India Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bala Sarda said, ''We're requesting all our global partners and customers to support us in this initiative. This is a small effort from our side to help people in distress. Entire proceeds of this campaign will be donated to Doctors For You.” PTI MJH SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

