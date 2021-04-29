Left Menu

IAF airlifts 13 empty cryogenic oxygen tankers from Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted 13 empty cryogenic oxygen tankers from Bangkok, Singapore and Dubai to India on Thursday.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

The IAF is currently transporting empty cryogenic oxygen tankers from three destinations outside India, a statement issued by it said.

Three tankers from Bangkok, four from Singapore and six from Dubai were airlifted to India using the C-17 aircraft, it added.

The IAF is also conducting multiple domestic flights to transport oxygen tankers and cylinders within the country.

It said three oxygen tankers were taken from Hindon to Ranchi, two from Chandigarh to Ranchi, two from Chandigarh to Bhubaneswar, four from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar, two from Lucknow to Ranchi and two from Jodhpur to Jamnagar on Thursday.

The transportation of these tankers took place using the C-17 aircraft, the IAF added.

It said it also airlifted 75 empty oxygen cylinders from Vadodara to Hindon using its C-130 aircraft.

Since last Friday, the IAF has been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of the much-needed medical oxygen in treating COVID-19 patients.

With a record single-day rise of 3,79,257 cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,83,76,524, while the number of active cases has crossed the 30-lakh mark, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

Along with oxygen containers, the IAF has transported essential medicines as well as equipment required by the designated COVID hospitals in various parts of the country.

