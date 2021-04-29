Gold worth Rs 1.36 crore seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad, Apr 29 (PTI): Gold weighing 2.7 kg and valued at Rs 1.36 crore wasseized from a passenger at the international airport here on Thursday, Customs officials said.

The passenger, who arrived from Dubai, had concealed the 24 carat gold bar in a pasta making machine, they said.

