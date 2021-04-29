Gold worth Rs 1.36 crore seized at Hyderabad airport

Gold worth Rs 1.36 crore seized at Hyderabad airportPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:23 IST
Hyderabad, Apr 29 (PTI): Gold weighing 2.7 kg and valued at Rs 1.36 crore wasseized from a passenger at the international airport here on Thursday, Customs officials said.
The passenger, who arrived from Dubai, had concealed the 24 carat gold bar in a pasta making machine, they said.PTI VVK BN BALA BN BALA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BN BALA BN BALA
- Hyderabad
- Customs
- Dubai