Gold worth Rs 1.36 crore seized at Hyderabad airport

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad, Apr 29 (PTI): Gold weighing 2.7 kg and valued at Rs 1.36 crore wasseized from a passenger at the international airport here on Thursday, Customs officials said.

The passenger, who arrived from Dubai, had concealed the 24 carat gold bar in a pasta making machine, they said.PTI VVK BN BALA BN BALA

