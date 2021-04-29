Left Menu

Auto sales to remain under pressure, recovery to start from Q2 this fiscal: Emkay Global

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:07 IST
Automobile sales are expected to remain under pressure in the near term amid COVID related restrictions in place in several states with recovery expected from the second quarter of the current fiscal, according to research report by Emkay Global Financial Services.

Near-term demand may remain subdued due to pandemic-related restrictions; however, recovery is expected from the second quarter of the current fiscal, the report said.

The positive view on the automobile sector is underpinned by expectations of a strong cyclical upturn, which is expected to last at least three years, it added.

Emkay noted that passenger vehicle volumes should improve compared to April 2019 levels. There were no sales in April last year due to a nationwide lockdown.

Although retails are affected, healthy order book and inventory build-up with dealers have been supporting wholesales, it added.

“Two-year CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for domestic volumes is expected at 43 per cent for Tata Motors and 4 per cent for Maruti Suzuki, while M&M could see a 13 per cent decline,” the report said.

It further said that tractor industry volumes should also improve from April 19 levels.

Despite pressure on retails, channel filling would support wholesales, the research report said.

“Two-year CAGR for domestic volumes is expected at 27 per cent for Escorts, while it is negative for M&M at 11 per cent due to a high base,” it added.

Elaborating on the commercial vehicles segment, the report noted that the sector is likely to be under pressure, owing to lower freight availability.

On the two-wheeler segment, it said that the volumes are expected to be weak, as lockdowns in several places resulted in the loss of demand.

