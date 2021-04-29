Motilal Oswal logs highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 448 cr in Mar quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Thursday said it has posted its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 448 crore for the March 2021 quarter, driven by a Rs 264 crore investment gains.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 253 crore in the year-ago quarter.

It also got a boost from over 315 per cent jump in revenue at Rs 1,200 crore during the quarter, the company said.

For the full year to March 2021, the company reported a Rs 1,245-crore net income, which is as much as 579 per cent over FY20 on a revenue of Rs 3,923 crore, which grew 69 per cent, the company said on Thursday.

The main brokerage business booked the highest-ever revenue and profit at Rs 514 crore for the quarter, which was up 51 per cent as against a year ago. For the full year, it grew 38 per cent to Rs 1,712 crore, while fourth quarter profit stood at Rs 291 crore, up 63 per cent.

