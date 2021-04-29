Left Menu

Gehlot announces incentives for setting up oxygen plants

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 23:38 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a special package on Thursday with various incentives and facilities on setting up medical oxygen plants in Rajasthan.

The decision is aimed at pushing medical oxygen generation in the state amid soaring coronavirus cases in the state.

To get the advantage of the package, investment of Rs 1 crore will be required and the plant will have to generate oxygen by September 30.

Under the package, the project will be exempted from regulatory approvals and inspections for three years as per the provisions of the MSME Act, 2019, a release stated.

The state government will also help in getting necessary approvals from the central government, and early connection of electricity and water will be provided. PTI SDA HMB

