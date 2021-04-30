One booked for obstructing official in performing COVID duty at Leh airport

A case has been registered against a person for his ''unruly'' behaviour with a government official on COVID-19 duty at the airport in Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory.

Similarly, in charge of the COVID Command Centre and the district surveillance team inspected 16 households in Maneytselding, Nimoling, Bus Stand, Housing Colony Quarter, Housing Colony A and B block, Bomb Garh, Choglamsar and found eight people violating quarantine rules, the officials said.

While the drive was under way, one person misbehaved with a government official engaged in the coronavirus duty at the airport, they said.

The administration has initiated action against these violators, they said.

The magistrate has imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 against the owner of a bus for an incident of COVID-19 protocol violation in public transport, they said.

The special squads also collected a sum of Rs 6,000 from violators of the COVID-19 protocol in and around the Leh market, they added.

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Leh has issued strict COVID-19 protocols for sampling, quarantine of passengers arriving in Leh by air and road and other SOPs, including gatherings, they said.

Leh DM appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration to follow the SOPs and has warned to initiate strict action against the violators.

