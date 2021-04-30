Amazon first-quarter sales beat expectations

Amazon first-quarter sales beat expectationsReuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 01:33 IST
Amazon.com Inc beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the e-commerce giant continued to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic-driven online shopping boom.
Net sales rose to $108.52 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from $75.45 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $104.47 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
