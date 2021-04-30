Left Menu

Amazon expects spring windfall as U.S. economy reopens, posts record profits

Net sales rose to $108.5 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from $75.5 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $104.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Bezos touted the results of the company's cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a press release, saying, "In just 15 years, AWS has become a $54 billion annual sales run rate business competing against the world’s largest technology companies, and its growth is accelerating." AWS's long-time chief Andy Jassy is scheduled to succeed Bezos as Amazon's CEO this summer.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 02:54 IST
Amazon expects spring windfall as U.S. economy reopens, posts record profits

Amazon.com Inc posted record profits from pandemic shopping and indicated sales would keep growing even as customers emerged from their homes in the reopening U.S. economy. Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, shoppers have relied increasingly on Amazon for delivery of home staples and supplies. While brick-and-mortar stores closed, Amazon has now posted four consecutive record quarterly profits, attracted more than 200 million Prime loyalty subscribers, and recruited over 500,000 employees to keep up with surging demand.

Amazon said it expects operating income for the current quarter to be between $4.5 billion and $8 billion, which assumes about $1.5 billion of costs related to COVID-19. Shares rose 4% in after-hours trade.

Throughout the pandemic, the world's largest online retailer has been at the center of safety and labor issues. Its warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, this winter became a rallying point for organized labor, hoping staff would form Amazon's first U.S. union and inspire similar efforts nationwide. Workers ultimately rejected the union bid by a more than 2-to-1 margin, but Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said the saga showed how the company had to do better for employees.

The company meanwhile has been facing litigation in New York over whether it put profit ahead of worker safety in the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon's operation has been unfazed by these developments. Net sales rose to $108.5 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from $75.5 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $104.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Bezos touted the results of the company's cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a press release, saying, "In just 15 years, AWS has become a $54 billion annual sales run rate business competing against the world’s largest technology companies, and its growth is accelerating." AWS's long-time chief Andy Jassy is scheduled to succeed Bezos as Amazon's CEO this summer. His unit continues to be a bright spot. Just last week, for instance, Dish Network Corp announced a deal to build its 5G network on AWS. The division increased revenue 32% to $13.5 billion, ahead of estimates of $13.2 billion.

Adding to Amazon's revenue was its growing chain of physical stores, including Whole Foods Market and its first overseas cashier-less convenience shop, opening last month in the London Borough of Ealing. Amazon delved further into healthcare as well with an online doctors-visit service for employers, representing another area it is aiming to disrupt after retail, enterprise technology and Hollywood. Profit more than tripled to $8.1 billion.

AD SALES GROWTH Amazon, which saw its stock price nearly double in the first part of 2020 as it benefited from the pandemic, has this year underperformed the S&P 500 market index. Its shares were up about 8.5% year to date versus the index's 13% gain.

At the same time, spending on COVID-19 and logistics has chipped away at Amazon's bottom line. The company has poured money into buying cargo planes and securing new warehouses, aiming to place items closer to customers to speed up delivery. It said Wednesday it planned to hike pay for over half a million employees, costing more than $1 billion - and it is still hiring for tens of thousands more positions. Brian Olsavsky, Amazon's chief financial officer, told reporters the company intends to increase spending on video content this year as well. Consumers have been watching content for more hours on Amazon, he said.

While far behind ad sales leaders Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, Amazon is growing its ad business because brands' placements often result directly in sales, reaching customers who are on Amazon with an intention to shop. Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com, said, "Outside of its core retail and cloud units, advertising revenue is increasingly becoming another substantial growth driver for Amazon."

Amazon said ad and other sales rose 77% to $6.9 billion, ahead of analysts' estimate of $6.2 billion. The company also announced its intention to host its marketing blitz Prime Day in the current quarter. Olsavsky said the reason for this was to attract more customers' attention and be better for business partners than the company's more typical July scheduling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Truss to meet WTO chief seeking to further reform agenda

British trade minister Liz Truss will on Friday press the case for sweeping World Trade Organization WTO reforms aimed at countries who distort trade with state subsidies when she meets the trade bodys new head in Geneva. The meeting will b...

Brazil passes 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities with high death toll to plateau for months

Brazil on Thursday became the second country to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States, and experts warned the daily toll could remain high for several months due to slow vaccinations and loosening social restrictions. Brazil ...

Gilead HIV, hepatitis C sales dip, shares down 2.6%

Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates as the coronavirus pandemic hurt sales of its flagship HIV and hepatitis C drugs, partially offset by sales of COVID-19 antiviral treatm...

Soccer-Fernandes and Cavani sparkle as United hit Roma for six

Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani scored twice each as Manchester United took a giant step towards the Europa League final with a 6-2 drubbing of AS Roma in their semi-final first leg at Old Trafford on Thursday. Uniteds run of four semi-f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021