Left Menu

Gilead HIV, hepatitis C sales dip, shares down 2.6%

Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates as the coronavirus pandemic hurt sales of its flagship HIV and hepatitis C drugs, partially offset by sales of COVID-19 antiviral treatment remdesivir.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 02:55 IST
Gilead HIV, hepatitis C sales dip, shares down 2.6%

Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates as the coronavirus pandemic hurt sales of its flagship HIV and hepatitis C drugs, partially offset by sales of COVID-19 antiviral treatment remdesivir. Shares of the biotech company, which closed at $63.84 in regular trading, were down 2.6% after hours at $62.20.

Gilead reported adjusted earnings of $2.08 per share, edging out the average analyst estimate of $2.07 as compiled by Refinitiv. Revenue for the quarter rose 16% to $6.4 billion, helped by $1.46 billion in remdesivir sales. But total revenue still fell short of Wall Street estimates of $6.73 billion.

For full-year 2021, Gilead said it continues to expect adjusted earnings per share of $6.75 to $7.45 on product sales of $23.7 billion to $25.1 billion. "Reiteration of guidance may help provide some comfort most of this represents seasonality exaggerated by pandemic pressures," RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams said in a research note.

Gilead said the COVID-19 pandemic continued to hurt sales of HIV and hepatitis C drugs, due to fewer people going to doctors during the pandemic. It now expects a more gradual recovery in the market starting in the current quarter. "Our core business was impacted by COVID-19 more than we had expected," Chief Executive Daniel O'Day said during a conference call with investors.

Excluding remdesivir, Gilead's product sales fell 11% to $4.9 billion. Sales of remdesivir, which is sold under the brand name Veklury, were also below analysts' estimates of $1.56 billion. The company said Veklury sales would continue to be subject of significant volatility and uncertainty.

Gilead earlier this week said it would provide support to local manufacturing facilities in India, where the COVID-19 pandemic is raging out of control, and donate active pharmaceutical ingredient to scale up remdesivir production. (Reporting By Deena Beasley Editing by Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Truss to meet WTO chief seeking to further reform agenda

British trade minister Liz Truss will on Friday press the case for sweeping World Trade Organization WTO reforms aimed at countries who distort trade with state subsidies when she meets the trade bodys new head in Geneva. The meeting will b...

Brazil passes 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities with high death toll to plateau for months

Brazil on Thursday became the second country to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States, and experts warned the daily toll could remain high for several months due to slow vaccinations and loosening social restrictions. Brazil ...

Gilead HIV, hepatitis C sales dip, shares down 2.6%

Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates as the coronavirus pandemic hurt sales of its flagship HIV and hepatitis C drugs, partially offset by sales of COVID-19 antiviral treatm...

Soccer-Fernandes and Cavani sparkle as United hit Roma for six

Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani scored twice each as Manchester United took a giant step towards the Europa League final with a 6-2 drubbing of AS Roma in their semi-final first leg at Old Trafford on Thursday. Uniteds run of four semi-f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021