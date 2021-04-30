Medix Global announces winners of its inaugural Digital Health Innovation Challenge India

Left Menu

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-04-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 10:55 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fitterfly, a digital health tech start-up, was announced as the winner of the inaugural edition of Digital Health Innovation Challenge India hosted by Medix Global, a leading global provider of innovative and digital health and medical management solutions. The Navi Mumbai based startup offers personalised digital therapeutics programmes for diabetes, pregnancy, and PCOS and obesity to deliver health outcomes. With Covid-19 pushing remote monitoring and digital therapeutics to the forefront of medicine and India often referred to as the diabetes capital of the world, the startup is well poised to help solve difficult problems through innovative solutions with a potential to impact a significant proportion of India's population.

Stamurai and Wellthy Therapeutics were selected as the first and second runner ups respectively. Stamurai offers speech therapy for stuttering and speech impairments through an automated solution via a mobile app. Wellthy Therapeutics designs clinically validated digital health interventions for chronic disease management through a cloud-based technology stack and analytical tools. Speaking on the occasion, Sigal Atzmon, Founder & CEO, Medix Global said, "We congratulate the winners of the first edition of the Digital Health Innovation Challenge India. These are very challenging times and now, more than ever, we need to collaborate, innovate and find solutions that will ensure that people everywhere have access to quality healthcare services. Developing digital health solutions is the only way to do this at scale. The innovative business models and exciting ideas we witnessed today have tremendous potential to grow and even revolutionize how healthcare is consumed and delivered. With Medix' global expertise, we look forward to working with them closely in making quality healthcare services affordable and accessible for everyone."

The three startups were among the five finalists that made it to the last round from a diverse pool of over 110 applicants. The other startups that made it to the final round included Metamagics (GridSense) and State of Mind.ai. The three winning startups will also be eligible for further potential funding and strategic collaborations to help scale their ventures locally and outside of India. They will also receive three months of mentorship with Medix Global's expert team. "I would also like to thank the jury members for their valuable time and for partnering with Medix Global to make the event a grand success," added Sigal Atzmon.

Besides, Sigal Atzmon, the jury members included Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group & Past President, FICCI; Shrijeet Mishra, Chief Innovation Officer and Head Group Services, Aditya Birla Group; Padmaja Ruparel, President, Indian Angel Network; Naveen Tahilyani, CEO, Tata-AIA Life; Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO at Centre of Excellence for IoT and AI, NASSCOM; Rajit Mehta, CEO, Antara Senior Living; Rohit Bhayana, Managing Partner, Lumis Partners; Ajay Nanavati, Chairman, Quantum Advisors; Adv. Anat Bernstein- Reich, Managing Director, A & G Partners; Dr. Yaron Daniely, Partner and Head of aMoon Alpha, aMoon Ventures; Prof. Mukul Gupta, Marketing Professor and Prof. David Zeltser, Medical Director, Medix Global. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

