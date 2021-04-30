Left Menu

Wipro ups IT services revenue guidance to 8-10 pc in June qtr

While announcing its March quarter results earlier this month, Wipro had said it expects to log a sequential growth of 2-4 per cent in its IT services revenues in the June 2021 quarter without including revenue from Capco and Ampion acquisitions.In March, Wipro had announced the acquisition of London-headquartered Capco in a USD 1.45 billion over Rs 10,500 crore deal - its largest ever till date.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 11:40 IST
Wipro ups IT services revenue guidance to 8-10 pc in June qtr

Wipro on Friday revised upwards its IT services revenue outlook to 8-10 per cent sequential growth in the June 2021 quarter, following the completion of its USD 1.45 billion buyout of Capco. While announcing its March quarter results earlier this month, Wipro had said it expects to log a sequential growth of 2-4 per cent in its IT services revenues in the June 2021 quarter without including revenue from Capco and Ampion acquisitions.

In March, Wipro had announced the acquisition of London-headquartered Capco in a USD 1.45 billion (over Rs 10,500 crore) deal - its largest ever till date. In a regulatory filing on Friday, Wipro said the acquisition of Capco was completed on April 29, 2021.

Consequent to completion of the acquisition, the revenue guidance for the current quarter (April-June 2021) is revised, it added.

''We expect revenue from our IT services business to be in the range of USD 2,324 million to USD 2,367 million. This translates to a sequential growth of 8 per cent to 10 per cent,'' it said. The updated forecast does not include revenue from Wipro's recently announced acquisition of Ampion, the filing noted. Wipro had announced the acquisition of Ampion, an Australia-based provider of cybersecurity, DevOps and engineering services, for USD 117 million earlier this month. This deal is expected to close this quarter.

Wipro had logged USD 2,152.4 million in IT services revenue in the March 2021 quarter, a sequential growth of 3.9 per cent.

The Bengaluru-based company gets a bulk of its topline from IT services. Its revenue from operations rose by 3.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 16,245.4 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

With the Capco acquisition, Wipro seeks to become a ''bolder and ambitious'' company as well as rake in higher revenues from banking and financial services space.

The transaction, it had previously stated, will provide it access to 30 new large banking and financial clients and strengthen its position in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji had said Capco will bring over USD 700 million in revenue, and over 5,000 consulting and domain specialists based across the globe.

Founded in 1998, Capco works with more than 100 clients and has many long-standing relationships with the world's leading financial institutions. It has over 5,000 consultants based in more than 30 global locations across 16 countries. The company's consolidated revenues for the year ended December 2020 was USD 720 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore's hot housing market faces risk of cooling curbs

Ishwinder Kaur and her husband spent more than two years looking to buy their first home in Singapore, hoping property prices would dip during the hunt. The couple finally bought their apartment in December after prices rose in all but one-...

Ten states account for 73.05 pc of new COVID-19 cases in India

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are among the 10 states that account for 73.05 per cent of new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.India has registered 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a spa...

Pawar expresses grief over death of ex-AG Soli Sorabjee

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed grief over the death of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee.Paying tributes to the legal luminary 91, Pawar said his long career was an example of commitment to the spirit of the Constitution...

Japan's ANA forecasts return to profit as vaccine rollouts help revive air travel

Japans biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc, on Friday forecast a return to profit this business year, bouncing back from a record loss on expectations that air travel demand will rebound as a vaccines contain the spread of the coronavirus.Bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021