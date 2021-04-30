Left Menu

Tata Coffee shares zoom over 9 pc after strong Q4 earnings

Shares of Tata Coffee on Friday jumped over 9 per cent after the company posted a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal.The stock gained 9.26 per cent to Rs 139.70 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.On NSE, it zoomed 9.42 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 139.85.Tata Coffee on Thursday posted a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.37 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal on strong income.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 11:57 IST
Shares of Tata Coffee on Friday jumped over 9 per cent after the company posted a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal.

The stock gained 9.26 per cent to Rs 139.70 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.

On NSE, it zoomed 9.42 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 139.85.

Tata Coffee on Thursday posted a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.37 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal on strong income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 24.05 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income rose by 17 per cent to Rs 612.06 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 523.46 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses remained higher at Rs 529.48 crore as against Rs 475.71 crore in the said period. Tata Coffee Managing Director Chacko P Thomas said: ''Despite challenging conditions, our overall performance has been strong.'' PTI SUM ANS ANS

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

