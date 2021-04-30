Left Menu

Earnings support European stocks ahead of GDP data

European stocks inched higher on Friday, as strong corporate earnings lifted investor spirits ahead of the release of euro zone economic growth data for the first quarter. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2% by 0720 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:59 IST
Earnings support European stocks ahead of GDP data

European stocks inched higher on Friday, as strong corporate earnings lifted investor spirits ahead of the release of euro zone economic growth data for the first quarter.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2% by 0720 GMT. The benchmark hovered below its all-time high and was on course to end April 2.3% higher. British drugmaker AstraZeneca gained 2.7% on reporting better-than-expected results and forecasting sales growth.

Swedish Match rose 1.9% after the tobacco group reported a much higher first-quarter operating profit than expected. However, Barclays tumbled 6.2% despite reporting a quarterly profit that more than doubled, while France's BNP Paribas slipped 1.0% after better-than-expected profit.

All eyes are now on the euro zone's GDP data due at 0900 GMT. The economy is forecast to have shrunk 2% in the first quarter versus a 4.9% fall in the final quarter of last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Judo judge draws strength from heading historic Japanese fireworks firm

Akiko Amano, the sole Japanese judo referee at this years Tokyo Olympics, has a full-time job that involves more heat and energy than a gold medal match She is the first female head of a famed fireworks company whose history goes back 362 y...

Karnataka DGP appeals to people to take lockdown seriously

As people roam around the city in open defiance of the lockdown to contain raging COVID cases, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood appealed to them to abide by the restrictions seriously.Lets take the lockdown seriously. Its i...

FOREX-Dollar heads for longest weekly losing streak since July

The U.S. dollar skidded towards a fourth straight weekly decline and its longest weekly streak of losses since last July against a basket of major peers on Friday, as the Federal Reserve stuck to its message of ultra-low interest rates for ...

Japan's ANA forecasts return to profit as vaccine rollouts help revive air travel

Japans biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc, on Friday forecast a return to profit this business year, bouncing back from a record loss on expectations air travel demand will rebound as vaccines contain the coronavirus.Based on data from count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021