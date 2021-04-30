Earnings support European stocks ahead of GDP data
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2% by 0720 GMT. The benchmark hovered below its all-time high and was on course to end April 2.3% higher. British drugmaker AstraZeneca gained 2.7% on reporting better-than-expected results and forecasting sales growth.
Swedish Match rose 1.9% after the tobacco group reported a much higher first-quarter operating profit than expected. However, Barclays tumbled 6.2% despite reporting a quarterly profit that more than doubled, while France's BNP Paribas slipped 1.0% after better-than-expected profit.
All eyes are now on the euro zone's GDP data due at 0900 GMT. The economy is forecast to have shrunk 2% in the first quarter versus a 4.9% fall in the final quarter of last year.
