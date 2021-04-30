Manipal Hospitals completes acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals in India

Manipal Hospitals completes acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals in IndiaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 13:04 IST
Healthcare provider Manipal Hospitals on Friday announced the completion of its acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals in India.
Manipal Hospitals has completed 100 per cent stake acquisition in Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd and the transfer of ownership has taken place post the completion of all regulatory approvals.
With this acquisition, Manipal Hospitals becomes India's second largest multi-speciality hospital chain, the company said in a statement.
''We are pleased to have completed the regulatory processes that now allow these two outstanding healthcare delivery organisations to function as one,'' Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) Chairman Ranjan Pai said.
The focus now is on integration that captures the best from both systems so as to offer a world-class experience to all our patients, he added.
Together, the combined entity now has 26 hospitals across 14 cities with over 7,000 beds, and a pool of more than 4,000 doctors and 10,000 plus employees, Manipal Hospitals said.
''I am extremely enthusiastic about the combination of Manipal and Columbia Asia as it will allow a greater number of patients to be served by the clinical and service excellence ingrained in both organisations, Columbia Pacific Management Chairman Dan Baty said.
In November 2020, Manipal Hospitals had said that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Columbia Asia Hospitals in India. The acquisition will be for Rs 2,100 crore, sources had earlier said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Resurgence of Covid-19 infections to take a toll on Indian healthcare system: Fitch
Finmin widens scope of ECLGS, includes healthcare sector
Resurgence of Covid-19 infections to take a toll on Indian healthcare system: Fitch
All insurance companies are liable to give effect to Mental Healthcare Act from the time it came into force in 2018: Delhi HC.
HC says all insurance companies liable to give effect to Mental Healthcare Act from 2018