One positive COVID-19 test on Japan luxury cruise ship; passengers disembarking

Japan's Nippon Yusen said on Friday that one passenger on its luxury cruise ship "Asuka II" had tested positive for the coronavirus, and that other passengers would be disembarking. The passenger's health is stable and the person is recuperating in a cabin that has been isolated, it said in a statement. People who stayed in the same room as the passenger were the only ones who had been in close contact.

The ship departed Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture on Thursday and was scheduled to stop at Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures.

