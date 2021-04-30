US Embassy limits consular services after Russia hiring ban

The US Embassy said Friday it will sharply limit its consular activities due to a Russian ban on hiring local staff.

The Embassy said in a statement that starting from May 12, it will reduce consular services offered to include only emergency US citizen services and a very limited number of immigrant visas such as life-or-death emergencies. It noted that non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel will cease and it will stop offering routine notarial services, consular reports of birth abroad, or passport renewal services for the foreseeable future.

Moscow has moved to ban the US Embassy and consular offices from hiring Russian and third-country nationals as part of its retaliation to a set of new US sanctions imposed over Russian interference in the 2020 US presidential election and involvement in the SolarWind hack of federal agencies — activities Moscow has denied.

The US ordered 10 Russian diplomats out, targeted dozens of companies and people, and imposed new curbs on Russia's ability to borrow money. Russia quickly retaliated by ordering 10 US diplomats to leave, blacklisting eight current and former US officials, and tightening requirements for US Embassy operations. The US Embassy warned that provision of emergency services to US citizens in Russia may also be "delayed or limited due to staff's constrained ability to travel outside of Moscow".

It warned that it's unable to answer any specific questions about Russian residency or Russian visas and strongly urged any US citizen present in Russia who has an expired visa to depart Russia before the June 15 deadline set by the Russian government.

"We regret that the actions of the Russian government have forced us to reduce our consular workforce by 75%, and will endeavor to offer to US citizens as many services as possible," the embassy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)