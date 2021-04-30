Left Menu

Europe's economy shrinks in first quarter as US rolls ahead

Europes economy shrank 0.6 per cent in the first three months of the year as slow vaccine rollouts and extended lockdowns delayed a hoped-for recovery and underlined how the region is lagging other major economies in rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:33 IST
Europe's economy shrinks in first quarter as US rolls ahead

Europe's economy shrank 0.6 per cent in the first three months of the year as slow vaccine rollouts and extended lockdowns delayed a hoped-for recovery and underlined how the region is lagging other major economies in rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic. The fall in output was smaller than the 1 per cent contraction expected by economists but still far short of the rebound underway in the United States and China, two other pillars of the global economy. U.S. growth figures announced Thursday showed the U.S. grew 1.6 per cent during the first quarter, with business supported by strong consumer demand. On an annualized basis, the U.S. grew 6.4 per cent. The second straight quarter of falling output in Europe, following contraction in the fourth quarter of 2021, confirms Europe's double-dip pandemic recession after a rebound in growth in the third quarter. Two quarters of falling output is one definition of a recession. Germany, the continent's largest economy, shrank by a larger than expected 1.7 per cent as the manufacturing sector was hit by disruption of parts supplies on top of the hit to services and travel from pandemic-related restrictions on activity. Economists said they expected an upturn in the coming weeks as vaccinations accelerate. One factor in Europe is a slow vaccine rollout and prolonged lockdowns. Another is less government support for the economy. U.S. President Joe Biden's USD 1.9 billion relief package, coupled with spending from earlier support efforts, will mean additional cash support of about 11-12 per cent of annual economic output for this year, according to economists at UniCredit bank.

By contrast, the European fiscal stimulus amounts to about 6 per cent of gross domestic product.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe's economy shrinks in first quarter as US rolls ahead

Europes economy shrank 0.6 per cent in the first three months of the year as slow vaccine rollouts and extended lockdowns delayed a hoped-for recovery - and underlined how the region is lagging other major economies in rebounding from the c...

Credit Suisse crisis worst yet for banking veteran Horta-Osorio

Credit Suisses new chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio said he sees the scale of problems facing Switzerlands second-largest bank as representing his biggest challenge yet. Horta-Osorio, who was approved by Credit Suisse shareholders as chairman ...

Anupam Kher, Raj Babbar condole demise of journalist Rohit Sardana

Bollywood stars including veteran actors Raj Babbar and Anupam Kher on Friday expressed grief over the death of journalist Rohit Sardana who passed away this morning. The Hotel Mumbai star took to Twitter and said he is in deep shock after ...

Indian states run out of COVID-19 vaccines, nationwide inoculation delayed

Several Indian states have run out of coronavirus vaccines a day before a planned widening of a nationwide inoculation drive, authorities said on Friday, as new infections surged to another daily record. New cases in the past 24 hours stood...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021