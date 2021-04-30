Left Menu

COVID: France's Macron says all those aged over 18 can get vaccine from June 15 onwards

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:24 IST
COVID: France's Macron says all those aged over 18 can get vaccine from June 15 onwards

All people in France aged 18 and over will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines from June 15 onwards, said French President Emmanuel Macron on his Twitter feed on Friday, as the country aims to ease its way out of its third COVID lockdown. France is hoping that an accelerated, vaccination campaign will enable it to re-open more businesses, shops and other leisure activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Crush at Israeli religious festival kills 45

At least 45 people were crushed to death overnight on Friday at an overcrowded religious festival in Israel, with some asphyxiated or trampled victims going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse. Tens of thousands of u...

Second wave of COVID-19 five times the previous peak in Rajasthan and UP, 4.5 times in Chhattisgarh and 3.3 times in Delhi: Centre.

Second wave of COVID-19 five times the previous peak in Rajasthan and UP, 4.5 times in Chhattisgarh and 3.3 times in Delhi Centre....

Council of ministers notes that COVID pandemic 'once-in-a-century' crisis, has thrown big challenge to world: Statement.

Council of ministers notes that COVID pandemic once-in-a-century crisis, has thrown big challenge to world Statement....

Singapore chamber, start-up to create trade network in South Asia-African markets

Singapore trade chamber SICCI and state-supported B2B e-commerce platforms group Proxtera will raise funds and expand into the South Asian and African markets as part of creating trading networks, riding on the city-states free trade agreem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021