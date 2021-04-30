Left Menu

Sensex tumbles 984 points on Covid worries, banking scrips hit

Equity benchmark indices cracked by 2 per cent on Friday due to unabated rise in Covid cases and hiccups in vaccination drive amid unfavourable global cues.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:26 IST
Sensex tumbles 984 points on Covid worries, banking scrips hit
HDFC Bank dropped by 4 pc on Friday to Rs 1,412.90 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices cracked by 2 per cent on Friday due to unabated rise in Covid cases and hiccups in vaccination drive amid unfavourable global cues. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 984 points or 1.98 per cent lower at 48,782 while the Nifty 50 plunged by 264 points or 1.77 per cent to 14,.631

Except for Nifty pharma which rose by 1.3 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty financial service slipping by 3 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent, auto by 1.3 per cent and FMCG by 1.1 pe cent. HDFC Bank dropped by 4 per cent to Rs 1,412.90 per share while ICICI Bank dipped by 3.5 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 3.4 per cent.

Home loan lender HDFC was down by 4.1 per cent, Tata Motors by 2.9 per cent, Adani Ports by 2.7 per cent and Hindustan Unilever by 2.4 per cent. However, ONGC rose by 4 per cent to close at Rs 108.20 per share while Coal India was up by 3.8 per cent at Rs 133. Indian Oil Corporation, Wipro, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma too were in the green zone.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped but world stocks held near a record high after strong US economic data fuelled investors' appetite for risk. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.83 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.97 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was down by 0.83 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Crush at Israeli religious festival kills 45

At least 45 people were crushed to death overnight on Friday at an overcrowded religious festival in Israel, with some asphyxiated or trampled victims going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse. Tens of thousands of u...

Second wave of COVID-19 five times the previous peak in Rajasthan and UP, 4.5 times in Chhattisgarh and 3.3 times in Delhi: Centre.

Second wave of COVID-19 five times the previous peak in Rajasthan and UP, 4.5 times in Chhattisgarh and 3.3 times in Delhi Centre....

Council of ministers notes that COVID pandemic 'once-in-a-century' crisis, has thrown big challenge to world: Statement.

Council of ministers notes that COVID pandemic once-in-a-century crisis, has thrown big challenge to world Statement....

Singapore chamber, start-up to create trade network in South Asia-African markets

Singapore trade chamber SICCI and state-supported B2B e-commerce platforms group Proxtera will raise funds and expand into the South Asian and African markets as part of creating trading networks, riding on the city-states free trade agreem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021