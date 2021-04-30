Sensex tumbles 984 points on Covid worries, banking scrips hit

Equity benchmark indices cracked by 2 per cent on Friday due to unabated rise in Covid cases and hiccups in vaccination drive amid unfavourable global cues. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 984 points or 1.98 per cent lower at 48,782 while the Nifty 50 plunged by 264 points or 1.77 per cent to 14,.631

Except for Nifty pharma which rose by 1.3 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty financial service slipping by 3 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent, auto by 1.3 per cent and FMCG by 1.1 pe cent. HDFC Bank dropped by 4 per cent to Rs 1,412.90 per share while ICICI Bank dipped by 3.5 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 3.4 per cent.

Home loan lender HDFC was down by 4.1 per cent, Tata Motors by 2.9 per cent, Adani Ports by 2.7 per cent and Hindustan Unilever by 2.4 per cent. However, ONGC rose by 4 per cent to close at Rs 108.20 per share while Coal India was up by 3.8 per cent at Rs 133. Indian Oil Corporation, Wipro, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma too were in the green zone.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped but world stocks held near a record high after strong US economic data fuelled investors' appetite for risk. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.83 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.97 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was down by 0.83 per cent. (ANI)

