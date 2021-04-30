Left Menu

Yes Bank net loss swells to Rs 3,788 crore in Q4

Crisis-hit lender Yes Bank on Friday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,788 crore in the March quarter as against a net loss of Rs 3,668 crore in the year-ago period.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:06 IST
Yes Bank net loss swells to Rs 3,788 crore in Q4
The private sector lender has improved its capital position in recent months. Image Credit: ANI

Crisis-hit lender Yes Bank on Friday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,788 crore in the March quarter as against a net loss of Rs 3,668 crore in the year-ago period. In the quarter ended December (Q3 FY21), it had posted a profit of Rs 151 crore. Net interest income in Q4 FY21 declined by 23 per cent to Rs 987 crore as against Rs 1,274 crore in Q4 FY20.

Non-interest income crashed by 32 per cent to Rs 816 crore from Rs 1,197 crore in Q3 FY21 but rose by 37 per cent from Rs 597 crore in the same period. Thus the total net income shows a marginal decline of 3.6 per cent in Q4 FY21 at Rs 1,803 crore from Rs 1,871 crore in the same period of previous year. However, the dip works out to 52 per cent from Rs 3,758 in Q3 FY21.

Deposits grew by 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 1.62 lakh crore and 55 per cent year-on-year with 6.6 lakh CASA accounts (current accounts saving accounts) opened in FY21. Retail and SME disbursements were at Rs 12,150 crore in Q4 FY21. But provisions rose by 7.5 per cent to Rs 5,240 crore as compared to Rs 4,872 crore in March 2020.

"The bank has demonstrated significant improvement in performance across key indicators despite severe headwinds of Covid-19 and moratorium imposed in Mar 2020," it said in a statement. But worryingly, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stand at 15.41 per cent and net NPAs at 5.88 per cent.

On March 5 last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had placed the crisis-hit lender under a moratorium and appointed Prashant Kumar as the new CEO and Managing Director. According to RBI-backed rescue plan, State Bank of India acquired up to 49 per cent stake in Yes Bank. HDFC and ICICI Bank infused Rs 1,000 crore each, Axis Bank Rs 600 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs 500 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden won't rule out requiring U.S. service members to get COVID-19 vaccine -NBC interview

President Joe Biden said he has not ruled out requiring U.S. service members to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an NBC interview broadcast on Friday.Im not saying I wont, Biden said when asked if he would require the men and women in t...

MTN SA Foundation unveils multimedia centre at Vhembe TVET College

The MTN SA Foundation has unveiled a multimedia centre with 20 workstations adapted to cater for deaf, blind and partially sighted students at the Vhembe Technical and Vocational Education and Training TVET College in Matwarela Sibasa, Limp...

Mumbai's NESCO centre runs out of COVID vaccines, closed till May 2

A day before the third phase of the vaccination drive begins, NESCO vaccination Centre in Mumbai remained closed on Friday due to the unavailability of stock of vaccine doses. They had put out the message vaccine is over, closed for the day...

Erdogan says Turkey expects more COVID-19 vaccine supplies soon

Turkey has enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the moment and will not have issues with procurement, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding he would discuss more supplies with Russian and Chinese leaders.Speaking two days after his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021