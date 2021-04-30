Left Menu

Forex reserves rise USD 1.701 bn to USD 584.107 bn

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:10 IST
Forex reserves rise USD 1.701 bn to USD 584.107 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 1.701 billion to USD 584.107 billion in the week ended April 23, 2021, RBI data showed In the previous week ended April 16, 2021, the reserves had risen by USD 1.193 billion to USD 582.406 billion. The reserves had touched a lifetime high of USD 590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021.

In the reporting week ended April 23, 2021, the rise in reserves was on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA rose by USD 1.062 billion to USD 541.647 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by USD 615 million to USD 35.969 billion in the reporting week, according to the RBI data.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was up by USD 7 million to USD 1.505 billion in the reporting week.

The country's reserve position with the IMF rose by USD 18 million to USD 4.987 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad: Top Cop urges rich people with mild COVID symptoms to give up hospital beds for needy patients

Amid a reported shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and resultant deaths, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday appealed to rich people who got admitted to hospitals with mild symptoms to vacate beds for needy patients...

Biden won't rule out requiring U.S. service members to get COVID-19 vaccine -NBC interview

President Joe Biden said he has not ruled out requiring U.S. service members to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an NBC interview broadcast on Friday.Im not saying I wont, Biden said when asked if he would require the men and women in t...

MTN SA Foundation unveils multimedia centre at Vhembe TVET College

The MTN SA Foundation has unveiled a multimedia centre with 20 workstations adapted to cater for deaf, blind and partially sighted students at the Vhembe Technical and Vocational Education and Training TVET College in Matwarela Sibasa, Limp...

Mumbai's NESCO centre runs out of COVID vaccines, closed till May 2

A day before the third phase of the vaccination drive begins, NESCO vaccination Centre in Mumbai remained closed on Friday due to the unavailability of stock of vaccine doses. They had put out the message vaccine is over, closed for the day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021