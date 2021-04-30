Left Menu

Reliance Nippon Life new premium up 13% to Rs 1,135 cr in FY21

Private life insurer Reliance Nippon Life Insurance on Friday reported a 12.8 per cent jump in its total new business premium income at Rs 1,135 crore in the year ended March 31, 2021.In 2019-20, its new business premium stood at Rs 1,006 crore.Profit after tax during FY21 was up 43.41 per cent to Rs 50.28 crore from Rs 35 crore in FY20.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:11 IST
Reliance Nippon Life new premium up 13% to Rs 1,135 cr in FY21

Private life insurer Reliance Nippon Life Insurance on Friday reported a 12.8 per cent jump in its total new business premium income at Rs 1,135 crore in the year ended March 31, 2021.

In 2019-20, its new business premium stood at Rs 1,006 crore.

Profit after tax during FY21 was up 43.41 per cent to Rs 50.28 crore from Rs 35 crore in FY20. Total premium grew by 6.7 per cent to Rs 4,736 crore.

''In FY21, we improved our claim settlement ratio to 98.48 per cent that continues to be amongst the best in the industry,'' the insurer's Executive Director and CEO Ashish Vohra said.

In the previous year, the company received 955 COVID-19 claims and settled 953 (worth Rs 34 crore) i.e. 99.79 per cent claims settled within an average period of around three days, he said.

The insurer has increased its contingency reserves by Rs 66.24 crore for any COVID-19 related requirement, Vohra said.

Solvency ratio stood at 245 per cent against a regulatory requirement of 150 per cent. Its embedded value grew by 16.20 per cent to Rs 5,013 crore.

''FY22 presents new challenges and we are ready to face and tap every opportunity to overcome the pandemic and its socio-economic after effects,'' Vohra said.

The company is a joint venture between Reliance Capital and Japan-based Nippon Life Insurance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: State has failed to protect right to life of citizens, we all have failed, says HC

State has failed. We all have failed, and state has failed to protect right to life of citizens, an anguished Delhi High Court said on Friday as it was informed about death of a COVID-19 patient whose family was pleading for an ICU bed for ...

Four Hong Kong activists including Joshua Wong convicted over Tiananmen vigil

A court in Hong Kong has convicted four pro-democracy activists, including Joshua Wong, for taking part in a memorial ceremony commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre victims. These four are among 24 people facing the charges for partic...

Health Ministry warns against 'misplaced bravery', says 'we may be tired but virus isn't'

Amid a record surge in coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry warned against misplaced bravery and stressed on following COVID-appropriate behaviour and treatment guidelines while saying we may be tired but the virus isnt.Seeking everyones ...

Raj govt to vaccinate 35-44 years category in 11 districts from Saturday

The Rajasthan government will administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to people in the age group of 35-44 years in 11 district headquarters from Saturday.Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said such a decision was made after vaccine manufactu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021