Lenovo India CEO Rahul Agarwal resigns, Shailendra Katyal takes charge

Personal computer maker Lenovo India's chief executive and managing director Rahul Agarwal has resigned after a 20-year stint at the company, the IT hardware firm said in a statement. Lenovo India PC and smart devices executive director Shailendra Katyal has been promoted as managing director of the consumer business of the company. ''Lenovo has appointed Shailendra Katyal as Managing Director, Lenovo PCSD India, and Site Leader for Lenovo Group in India, effective May 1, 2021. He will succeed Rahul Agarwal, who has decided to move on from the company to pursue other interests, following 20 years at Lenovo,'' the company said in a statement. Katyal has been with the company since 2011 and has held roles in marketing, consumer PC and tablets, home and small business, as well as e-commerce. He takes over as the lead role at Lenovo when the company is expanding its manufacturing activity in India. ''During this difficult time in India, we are working hard to ensure the safety of our employees, partners and customers. I am confident in Shailendra's success, thanks to his extensive experience in Lenovo and in the industry. I would also like to thank Rahul for everything he has done to maximize Lenovo's growth over the past two decades. He has contributed immensely to the company's success. I wish him the best as he pursues new opportunities in the entrepreneurial space,” Lenovo Asia Pacific President Amar Babu said. According to IDC, Lenovo was ranked second after HP in terms of shipment of personal computers (PCs) in India during July-September 2020 period. It was ahead of Dell, with a share of 21.7 per cent in overall shipments and witnessed a 27 per cent year-on-year growth in the consumer segment.

