RIL March quarter net profit more than doubles

RIL March quarter net profit more than doublesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:49 IST
Reliance Industries on Friday reported more than doubling of its March quarter net profit to Rs 13,227 crore as improvement in petrochemical and consumer business countered continued weakness in refining business.
Its net profit in the January-March quarter a year ago stood at Rs 6,348 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Total income rose to Rs 1,72,095 crore from Rs 1,51,461 crore.
