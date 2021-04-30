Saveetha ranked 101+ globally in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2021

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) ranked among the Top 101+ globally in the 'Affordable and Clean Energy' category of the SDG. The University also excelled in the 'Good health and Well-being' category of SDGs by attaining an impressive 301+ and 'Industry Innovation and Infrastructure' and 'Quality Education' category of SDGs by attaining 401+ ranking among the 1526 participating institutions. The university achieved splendid worldwide ranking in the 'The Impact Ranking 2021', owing to its institution-wide fulfilment and adherence to all the criteria set out by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

"We are proud to be listed in the Impact World Rankings among top universities. Witnessing Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences feature highly in these rankings is indeed a matter of immense pride for SIMATS and the people of India. Developing impart education on par with international standards by updating the curriculum and reforming examination systems and to expose and engage students and faculty in research activities led us to achieve this height," said Dr N.M. Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor SIMATS. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021 include more than 1,500 universities across 93 countries and regions, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date. The table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. This year's ranking analysed more than 80 million citations over 13 million research publications and included survey responses from 22,000 scholars globally. Trusted worldwide by students, teachers, governments and industry experts and international fraternity. This year's league table provides great insight into the shifting balance of power in global higher education.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (Deemed to be University) is one of India's Leading Education organisation and Specialist Centre for Education in various disciplines including Medicine, Dental Surgery, Engineering, Physiotherapy, Nursing, Law, Management, Occupational Therapy, Physical Education, Architecture, Pharmacy, Allied Health Sciences and Liberal Arts and Sciences. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences is based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, South India. Students are drawn from all walks of life, every corner of India, and across all directions of the globe making Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences as one of India's most ethnically diverse learning centres. Students stay here for more than three to six years depending on their learning objectives.

The state-of-art Infrastructure facilities, Knowledge enriching Programmes, Promotion, Excellence in Academics, Research and Corporate Partnerships further reaffirm the University's leadership position in India and abroad.

