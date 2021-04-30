Left Menu

Boeing announces $10 mn assistance package for India's fight against COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:41 IST
Boeing announces $10 mn assistance package for India's fight against COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

US aerospace major Boeing on Friday announced a USD 10 million (about Rs 74 crore) emergency assistance package for India to support the country's response to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

The assistance from Boeing will be directed to organisations providing relief, including medical supplies and emergency healthcare for communities and families battling the pandemic, the company said in a release.

Boeing has some 3,000 employees working in India, besides local customers, suppliers, and business partners.

''The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated communities across the globe, and our hearts go out to our friends in India who are going through a very difficult time.

"Boeing is a global citizen, and in India, we are directing our pandemic response to the communities most impacted by this recent surge of cases,'' Boeing Company president and chief executive officer Dave Calhoun said.

The company also said it will partner with local and international relief organisations to deploy the USD 10 million to the areas of greatest need in consultation with medical, government and public health experts.

Boeing employees also have an opportunity to donate personally to charitable organisations supporting COVID-19 relief in India, it said.

Also, as part of the Boeing Gift Match programme, the company will match monetary donations dollar for dollar, extending the reach of assistance being provided to the Indian people, it said.

''Boeing not only stands in solidarity with the Indian people in their effort to confront this pandemic, but we will also be a part of the solution. We will continue to monitor the pandemic response in India and work to support our employees, customers, and partners through this crisis," Calhoun added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republicans ask Biden to withdraw 'divisive' proposal to teach more Black history

Dozens of Senate Republicans called on the Biden administration on Friday to withdraw what they say is a divisive education proposal that would place greater emphasis on slavery and the contributions of Black Americans in history and civics...

Car bomb kills at least 30 in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province

A huge car bomb blast killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more in Afghanistans eastern Logar province on Friday evening, with highschool students among the casualties, officials said. The car packed with explosives detonated in Log...

MP: Janata curfew extended in Indore till May 7

Janata curfew has been extended in Indore in Madhya Pradesh till May 7 amid a rise in coronavirus cases, an official said on Friday.The order was issued under section 144 of CrPC by Collector Manish Singh, he added.The urban areas of the di...

Boeing announces $10 mn assistance package for India's fight against COVID-19

US aerospace major Boeing on Friday announced a USD 10 million about Rs 74 crore emergency assistance package for India to support the countrys response to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.The assistance from Boeing will be directed to o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021