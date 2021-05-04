Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 13 dead
An overpass in Mexico Citys metro collapsed Monday night, sending a train plunging downward onto a road, trapping cars under rubble and killing at least 13 people, authorities said.PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 04-05-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 11:06 IST
An overpass in Mexico City's metro collapsed Monday night, sending a train plunging downward onto a road, trapping cars under rubble and killing at least 13 people, authorities said. Mexico City's civil protection agency tweeted that almost 70 people were injured in the accident in the south of the capital and were being taken to nearby hospitals. "A support beam gave way," said Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who had rushed to the scene of the accident, which happened at about 10:30 p.m. local time.
Video showed at least one broken train along with dozens of rescuers searching through the rubble of the collapsed overpass. Cars could be seen trapped underneath.
The accident happened on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities. "What has happened on the metro today is a terrible tragedy,'' tweeted Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico City's
- Mexico
- Claudia Sheinbaum
- Marcelo Ebrard
- Mexican
ALSO READ
Number of migrant children in Mexico increases by nine times in 2021: UNICEF
Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 212,466
Mexico keeps some border crossing curbs for another month
UNICEF reports sharp rise in migrant children in Mexico
Mexico president touts 'no risks' as he receives AstraZeneca vaccine