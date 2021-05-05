Left Menu

Procter & Gamble HHCL Q4 net profit up 8 pc at Rs 98 crore

FMCG major Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHHCL) has reported 8 per cent increase in its net profit for the January to March quarter at Rs 98 crore.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:13 IST
Procter & Gamble HHCL Q4 net profit up 8 pc at Rs 98 crore
The company serves over 65 crore consumers across the country.. Image Credit: ANI

FMCG major Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHHCL) has reported 8 per cent increase in its net profit for the January to March quarter at Rs 98 crore. The company said it clocked sales of Rs 760 crore, up 16 per cent compared to the same period a year ago. Both the feminine care and health care business delivered strong double-digit sales growth in the quarter.

The board of directors declared a special interim dividend of Rs 150 on every equity share of Rs 10. The record date for the dividend will be May 12. Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan said as the country faces second wave of pandemic, the company continues to serve Indian consumers with health and hygiene products.

"We delivered double-digit profitable growth for the third consecutive quarter this year. Our strategy of driving superiority, improving productivity, leading constructive disruption, and strengthening our organisation and culture has enabled us to consistently deliver results and continue to be the right strategies to deliver balanced growth in the long-term." Since the outbreak of pandemic, said Gopalan, the company has implemented robust health and hygiene standards across its sites. "Our qualified team of medical experts are working round-the-clock to support our people and their families on health-related queries." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BollywoodLife.com crosses 20 million monthly active users mark; sees a growth of 3.2x year on year

New Delhi India, May 5 ANIGrowthxo BollywoodLife.com, the leading entertainment portal of Zee Digital has seen a staggering growth of 3.2x in the past one year crossing 20 million monthly active users MAUs in Apr21 from 6.3 million MAUs in ...

India accounted for one in four COVID-19 deaths globally last week - WHO

India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week and one in four of deaths, the World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday.India accounts for over 90 of both cases and deaths in the region, as well as ...

Jennifer Aniston urges fans to help India tackle COVID-19 crisis

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has appealed to her fans on Instagram to lend a helping hand to India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.The actor, popular among the Indian audience as Rachel Green from the 199...

Woman jumps on funeral pyre of father, who died of COVID-19; hospitalised with 70 pc burns

In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old woman sustained severe burns here after she jumped on the funeral pyre of her father, who died after contracting COVID-19, police said on Wednesday.Damodardas Sharda 73 passed away at a hospital here on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021