Thai cabinet approves $2.9 billion in new relief measures -spokeswoman

Thailand's cabinet on Wednesday approved additional economic relief measures worth 93 billion baht ($2.9 billion) to help people affected by COVID-19, a spokeswoman said.

The measures will cover 31 million people, or 3,000 baht per person, from July to December, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek told Reuters.

