Aston Martin posts smaller first-quarter loss

British carmaker Aston Martin posted a smaller first quarter loss in 2021 of 42.2 million pounds ($59 million) and said it continued to take steps towards profitability, maintaining its guidance of around 6,000 sales this year.

In the first three months of 2020, the luxury brand reported a pre-tax loss of 110.1 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7191 pounds)

