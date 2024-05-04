AAP, Congress candidates file nominations for upcoming Delhi MCD bypolls

INDIA bloc leaders, Aam Aadmi Party's Mahabal Mishra and Kuldeep Kumar, and Congress's JP Agarwal, filed their nomination papers in the national capital on Saturday for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mishra (69), AAP's candidate from West Delhi, filed his nomination at the office of the returning officer at Shivaji Place, Raja Garden.

In his self-sworn affidavit, he has declared two criminal cases that are pending against him which includes charges related to kidnapping, criminal intimidation, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, wrongful confinement of the person, and punishment for rape, among others.

Mishra has declared moveable assets of Rs 4.16 crore and immovable assets of Rs 15.77 crore.

The movable and immovable assets of his wife are worth Rs 4.03 crore and Rs 19.06 crore. He has a liability of Rs 16.6 crore and that of his wife amounts to Rs 92.68 lakh. His income tax dues amount to Rs 4.31 lakh and his wife's amount to Rs 1.02 lakh.

Mishra's highest qualification is pre-university certificate from LS College Muzaffarpur, Bihar obtained in 1971.

Kumar (35), AAP's candidate from East Delhi, has declared movable assets of Rs 21.41 lakh and no immovable assets. His spouse's movable and immovable assets amount to Rs 9.44 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively.

He has five criminal cases pending against him with charges related to violation of COVID-19 protocols and disobedience of public order.

Kumar's total liabilities amount to Rs 7.58 lakh. He is a dropout from Delhi University's Shyam Lal College.

Agarwal (79) is a veteran Congress leader fielded from Chandni Chowk.

He has total moveable assets worth Rs 76.98 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 1.78 crore. His wife's movable assets are worth Rs 57.33 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 10.21 crore.

Agarwal's total liabilities amount to Rs 20 lakh and his spouse's amount to Rs 30.97 lakh. He completed his graduation from Delhi University's Hansraj College in 1964.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, 141 candidates have filed their papers for Delhi's seven seats so far. About 51 candidates filed their nominations on Saturday.

The most number of nominations were from Northeast Delhi (24) and the lowest from Chandni Chowk seat.

Nomination process in Delhi will pause for holiday break on Sunday and will resume the next day.

Polling for the national capital's seven seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. The last date to file nominations is May 6.

